SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on April 5, 2022 at 9:00 am via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Flynn, Brown, Wright, Podulke, Kiscaden, and Thein. Commissioners absent: Bier Chairperson Mark Thein called the meeting to order. Pub Hrg: Appr Res 22-56 Consent: 3/15/2022 Minutes Appr Res 22-57 Appr Res 22-58 Appr Res 22-59 Appr Res 22-60 Discssn/Decsn: COW: Solid Waste (April 9, 2022) 50958