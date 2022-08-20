SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on August 16, 2022 at 3:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Thein, Flynn, Bier, Brown, Wright, Podulke, and Kiscaden Chairperson Mark Thein called the meeting to order. Pub Hrg: Appr Res 22-117 Appr Res 22-118 Appr Res 22-119 Consent: Appr Res 22-120 Appr Res 22-121 Discssn/Decsn: Appr Res 22-122 Appr Res 22-123 Mid-Year Priority Update (August 20, 2022) 93042