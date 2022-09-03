SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Genera

SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County General Land Use Plan On August 16, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to the County’s General Land Use Plan related to updates including deletion of the Resource Protection-Potential Suburban land use designation and adjustments reflecting new transportation and demographic data. The revised ordinance will take effect on August 16, 2022. This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (Sept. 3, 2022) 97401