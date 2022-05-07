SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Graham Park Rules and Regulations Ordinance On May 3, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted adoption of Rules and Regulations Ordinance for Activities at Olmsted County Graham Park. This is only a summary of the adopted ordinance and the full text is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (May 7, 2022) 61036