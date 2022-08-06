SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Graham Park Rules and Regulations Ordinance On Tuesday August 2, 2022, following a public hearing, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved amendments to Section 3968 – DRONES of the County’s Graham Park Rules and Regulations in the County Code of Ordinances. The amendments permit private drone operations over Graham Park if certain restrictions are met. A full text of the revised ordinance can be found under Chapter 3900 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances at the following web site address: Graham_Park_Ordinance_3950_05-03-2022.pdf (olmstedcounty.gov) and a printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the County Auditor found within the Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing Department at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th Street Southeast, in Rochester, Minnesota. (Aug. 6, 2022) 88707