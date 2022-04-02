SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Parks Division Rules and Regulations Ordinance On March 15, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted amendments to the County’s Parks Division Rules and Regulations Ordinance. The amendments to the Ordinance are concerning excessive noise, sanitation, picnicking, horseback riding, domestic pets, firearms and hunting and trapping in the County Parks This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (April 2, 2022) 48364