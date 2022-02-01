SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Solid Waste Management Ordinance On January 18, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to Chapter 3500 Solid Waste Management Ordinance, including but not limited to, facility siting, collection, transportation, and processing of source-separated organic materials including food waste. These changes were made to permit food waste composting and provide additional collection, transportation, and siting options. Other minor changes to the ordinance were made throughout. Revisions to the Administrative Penalty Schedule were also made to correlate with these changes. These revisions will take effect on March 31, 2022. This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or on the Codes and Ordinances page of the County’s website which interested persons may access at the following link: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/sites/default/files/2020- 10/Chapter%203500%20Solid%20Waste%20Management%20Ordinance.pdf. (Feb. 1, 2022) 28457