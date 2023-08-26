SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Subsur

SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Subsurface Sewage Treatment System Ordinance On August 15, 2023, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to the County’s Subsurface Sewage Treatment System Ordinance. The revised ordinance will take effect on August 15, 2023. The intent of these changes is to clean up the current Ordinance to assist County staff and members of the public who utilize the ordinance, with language as clear and concise as possible. This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252865