SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance On December 20, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to the County’s Zoning Ordinance related to amend when a General Development Plan is required, #O2022-003TA, which is found in Chapter 1400, Article 4 Section 4 of the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinances. The revised ordinance will take effect on December 20, 2022. This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (Jan 7, 2023) 149645