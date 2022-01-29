SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance On January 18, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to the County’s Zoning Ordinance related to composting and material storage on site, O2021-002TA, which is found in Articles 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10 of the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinances. The revised ordinance will take effect on March 31, 2022. The changes to the Ordinance can be summarized as follows: Article 2- The changes in Article 2 include the addition of definitions related to Composting. Article 5 -The changes in Article 5 include additions of allowed Conditional Uses specific to Composting, for Agricultural Districts. Article 7 -The changes in Article 7 include additions of allowed Conditional Uses specific to Composting for Rural Service Districts. Article 8- -The changes in Article 8 include additions of allowed Conditional Uses specific to Composting for Commercial Districts. Article 10- Article 10 has the most changes within the ordinance. This section revised Ordinance text related to Exterior Storage to bring it into conformance with revised language in the Olmsted County Solid Waste Ordinance. This section adds language to align with the Olmsted County Solid Waste Ordinance to establish the rules, regulations and requirements for Compost, Backyard Sites, Compost, Commercial Small Facilities and Compost, State of Minnesota Permitted Facility. This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (Jan. 29, 2022) 26948