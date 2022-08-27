SUMMARY OF CHANGES Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance On August 16, 2022, the Olmsted County Board enacted revisions to the County’s Zoning Ordinance related to addressing exterior lighting standards, #O2022-002TA, which is found in Chapter 1400, Article 10 Section 10.16 and 10.02 of the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinances. The revised ordinance will take effect on August 16, 2022. This is only a summary of the ordinance changes and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail (August 27, 2022) 94663