SUMMARY OF City of Rochester FLOODPLAIN ORDINANCE The City of Rochester City Council adopted a newly revised floodplain ordinance at the September 7th 2022 City Council meeting. The ordinance was based off the Minnesota DNR model floodplain ordinance, to satisfy the state and federal standards detailed in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 103F; Minnesota Rules, parts 6120.5000 – 6120.6200; the rules and regulations of the National Flood Insurance Program in 44 CFR 59 to 78. The ordinance provides the general regulations for development in floodplains, as well as procedures guiding administrative responsibilities. A copy of the ordinance in its entirety is available for inspection at The City of Rochester Development Services and Infrastructure Center (DSIC) located at 4001 West River Pkwy NW Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901. (Nov. 19, 2022) 123114