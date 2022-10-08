SUMMONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STAT

SUMMONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR JACKSON COUNTY Case No. 22CV17302 MARK PIDDINGTON, Plaintiff vs. JELTRETA TEJEDA; KRISTIN ESGUERRA; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN claiming any right, title, lien, or interest in the property described in this Complaint herein, Defendants. To: JELTRETA TEJEDA and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN Explanation of the Complaint and Relief Requested. Plaintiff’s complaint seeks: (1) a money judgment against defendants for the amounts due and owning on a note payable including attorney fees, costs, and disbursements; (2) a judgment for partition and sale of certain real property legal described as: The Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 19 in Township 36 South, Range 4 West, Willamette Meridian, Jackson County, Oregon. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the West 525.0 feet thereof. (the “Property”), declaring Plaintiff as the owner of an undivided 50 percent interest in the Property, declaring defendant Jeltreta Tejeda the owner of an undivided 50 percent interest in the Property, ordering the sale of the Property, appointing a referee in accordance with ORS 105.245 and 105.270, and declaring and ordering either that the Property should be sold subject to the Note and Trust Deed in accordance with the ORS 105.280 or in the alternative that the Note and Trust Deed be paid in full and satisfied out of the proceeds of sale in accordance with ORS 105.285 and further distribution of the proceeds accordingly; (3) declaring that the lien of Plaintiff’s Trust Deed is a valid and subsisting lien against the Property, that the lien of Plaintiff’s Trust Deed are prior in time, right, title, and interest to any interest in the Property of Defendants, and foreclosing the lien of the Trust Deed and ordering the sale of Property by the Sheriff of Jackson County, in the manner prescribed by law. The relief requested may impact the rights and interests of third parties who are presently unknown (the “Unknown Parties”), who are joined in this case pursuant to ORCP 20 J. Because of the possible adverse effect of this lawsuit, notice is being given, and the Unknown Parties are being given the opportunity to appear in the case and present their claims and defenses to the relief requested by Plaintiff. IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and answer the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled case within 30 days from the first date of publication of this summons, and if you fail so to answer, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein. NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” or “reply” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or, if the Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the Plaintiff. The date of first publication is October 8, 2022. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling 503-684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at 800-452-7636. WATKINSON, LAIRD, RUBENSTEIN, P.C. Of Attorneys for Plaintiff Connor D. King, OSB No. 193945 Email: cking@wlralw.com 1246 NE 7th Street, Ste B Grants Pass, OR 97526 T: 541-295-3218, F: 541-295-3224 (Oct. 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022) 109662