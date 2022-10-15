The Byron City Council will be conductin

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Published October 15, 2022 01:17 AM
The Byron City Council will be conducting a public hearing at a Special City Council meeting held on October 24, 2022 at 5:00pm at Byron City Hall. This meeting will be discussing the following: 1. Amendment to Byron City Code Chapter 30 titled City Officials to incorporate a section and update the established salaries of the City Council for the City of Byron. The public is welcome to attend. Please call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Oct. 15, 2022) 112107