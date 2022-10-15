The Byron City Council will be conductin

The Byron City Council will be conducting a public hearing at a Special City Council meeting held on October 24, 2022 at 5:00pm at Byron City Hall. This meeting will be discussing the following: 1. Amendment to Byron City Code Chapter 30 titled City Officials to incorporate a section and update the established salaries of the City Council for the City of Byron. The public is welcome to attend. Please call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Oct. 15, 2022) 112107