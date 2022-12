The Byron City Council will be conductin

The Byron City Council will be conducting a public hearing on December 13 at 6:00pm regarding the City of Byron’s Comprehensive Plan revisions. Further information is available at Byron City Hall. All interested parties should consider attending. (Dec. 3, 2022) 127465

