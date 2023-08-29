The Byron City Council will be conductin

The Byron City Council will be conducting a public hearing at City Hall on September 12, 2023 at 6:00pm. This meeting will be discussing the following issue: 1. An Interim Ordinance authorizing a study and imposing a moratorium on the operation of cannabis businesses in the City of Byron. 2. Revisions to City Code Chapter 113.15 Refuse Haulers Regulations. The public is welcome to attend. Call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Aug. 29, 2023) 253101