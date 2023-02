The Byron Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing at City Hall on March 7, 2023 at 6:00pm. This meeting will be discussing the following issue: 1. Revisions made to City Code Chapter 152.109 Swimming Pools, Hot Tubs and Spas. The public is welcome to attend. Call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Feb. 25, 2023) 197435