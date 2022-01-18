The Byron Planning Commission will be co

The Byron Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing at City Hall on Februayr 1, 2022 at 6:00pm. This meeting will be discussing the following issue: 1. An easement/roadway vacation has been requested for a section of roadway Barbaree Lane SE. The adjacent property owners are requesting to create a private drive/road for property access. (815 & 821 Country Club Road SE). The public is welcome to attend. Call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Jan. 18 & 25, 2022) 22752