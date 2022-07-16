The Commissioner of the Department of Ed

The Commissioner of the Department of Education Review and Comment on the School Construction Proposal of Dover-Eyota Public School District, ISD #0533-01 There will be a Review and Comment meeting at Dover-Eyota High School on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 pm. The public is welcome to attend. A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72. The district provides the following information: 1. The geographic area and population to be served: a. preschool through grade 12 student enrollment for the past five years, and b. student enrollment projections for the next five years. 2. A list of existing school facilities: a. by year constructed, b. their uses, and c. an assessment of the extent to which alternate facilities are available within school district boundaries and in adjacent school districts. 3. A list of specific deficiencies of the facility: a. demonstrating the need for a new or renovated facility to be provided, b. the process used to determine the deficiencies, c. a list of those deficiencies that will and will not be addressed by the proposed projects, d. a list of specific benefits that the new or renovated facility will provide to students, teachers, and community users served by the facility. 4. A description of the project, including: a. specifications of site and outdoor space acreage, b. square footage allocations for classrooms, laboratories and support spaces, c. estimated expenditures for major portions of the project, d. estimated changes in facility operating costs, and e. dates the project will begin and be completed. 5. A specification of the source of project financing, including: a. applicable statutory citations, b. the scheduled date for a bond issue or school board action, c. a schedule of payments, including debt service equalization aid, and d. the effect of a bond issue on local property taxes by property class and valuation. 6. Documentation obligating the school district and contractors to comply with the following items: a. Minnesota Statutes, section 471.345 governing municipal contracts, b. sustainable design, c. school facility commissioning under Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72, certifying the plans and designs for heating, ventilating, air conditioning and air filtration for an extensively renovated or new facility meet or exceed current code standards, including ASHRAE air filtration Standard 52.1, d. American National Standards Institute (ANSI) acoustical performance criteria, design requirements and guidelines for schools on maximum background noise levels and reverberation times, e. state fire code, f. chapter 326B governing building codes, and g. consultation with affected government units about the impact of the project on utilities, roads, sewers, sidewalks, retention ponds, school bus and automobile traffic, access to mass transit and safe access for pedestrians and cyclists. Description of Proposed School Construction Project Dover-Eyota Public School District, ISD #0533-01 is proposing a two question bond referendum on August 9, 2022. The first ballot question would authorize $17.96 million in bonding authority to finance district-wide facility upgrades. Proposed projects include: HVAC upgrades, Career Technical Education (CTE) space improvements, ballfield enhancements, building additions and other upgrades at the Middle/High School. At the Elementary School, HVAC upgrades are proposed with the first ballot question. The second ballot question would authorize $3.77 million in bonding authority to finance additional, district-wide HVAC upgrades, renovations and a two classroom addition at the Middle/High School. The proposed projects would be scheduled for completion in calendar years 2023 and 2024. Cost estimates by ballot question/project component are as follows: Ballot Question # 1 Middle / High School HVAC Upgrades $2,876,200 Addition - Secure Entrance / Admin Office $1,729,700 Music Area Additions / Renovations $538,100 LED Lighting Upgrades $869,200 Deferred Maintenance $1,341,000 Renovations $1,600,100 Security Equipment $381,600 CTE Upgrades $4,844,700 Classroom Addition $793,100 Ball Field Upgrades $501,400 Asbestos Abatement $271,500 Storm Shelter $727,600 $16,474,200 Elementary School HVAC Upgrades $875,600 Other Project Costs Bond Issuance $385,927 Capitalized Interest $310,590 $696,517 Total Ballot Question #1 $18,046,317 Ballot Question # 2 Middle / High School Classroom Addition $789,500 HVAC Upgrades $302,700 Auditorium LED Lighting Upgrades $139,000 Digital Presentation Equipment $67,100 $1,298,300 Elementary School HVAC Upgrades $786,200 Deferred Maintenance $858,400 Renovations $538,500 Playground / Site Improvements $128,600 $2,311,700 Other Project Costs Bond Issuance $67,325 Capitalized Interest $110,635 $177,960 Total Ballot Question #2 $3,787,960 The district does not anticipate a significant increase in operational costs from the approximately 19,000 square feet of additional building space proposed in the two ballot questions. Energy savings from proposed HVAC and lighting upgrades are expected to mitigate potential operational cost increases. The proposed projects appear to be in the long-term interest of the school district. Review and Comment Statement Based on the department’s analysis of the school district’s required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment. Additional Information is Available Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendent’s office. /s/ Heather Mueller, Ed.D. Commissioner July 11, 2022 (July 16, 2022) 82083