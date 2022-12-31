The contents of the following storage un
The contents of the following storage unit will be sold to the public on storagetreasures.com on 1/23/23 at 1pm. Kristin Siewert: household items. Archie Dortu: household items. Laura Mattox: totes, suitcase. Dushawn Mcreynolds: household items. Rey Radloff: household items Johnnie Redmond: stroller, clothes. James Swanson Jr.: bicycles, furniture. Katie Wittenberger: totes, bicycles. Kim Heins: household items. Dawn Helmic: boxes, totes. Shane Moe: totes, clothes. David Rojo: boxes, furniture. (Dec. 31, 2022; Jan 7, 2023) 139015