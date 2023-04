The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage unit will be sold to the public on lockerfox.com on 5/22/23 at 1pm. Breeana Henry: boxes, clothes. David Cobra: fridge, furniture. Roxy Boese: household goods. David Christenson: boxes, furniture. Diamond Harriel: tv, furniture. Marsha Loving: boxes, chairs. Serena Merriman: furniture. Elyse Staley: furniture. Jeana Wiesner: household goods. (April 22 & 29, 2023) 214927

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.