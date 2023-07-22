The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Storage of Rochester North, 1264 Hadleyview Ct NE, Rochester, MN 55906 will be sold to the public online only at Storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 8/14/23 at 7pm. Unit number CC31 leased by Gabrielle Hoffmann Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $979.55 Unit number 128 leased by Heather Gillund Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $2,463.85 Unit number 54 leased by Linda Spotted Crow Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $2,878.60 Unit number 55 leased by Tim Smith Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,104.55 Unit number CC9 leased by Destiny Askvig Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $579.75 Unit number 72 leased by Ayana Barlow Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $709.70 Unit number 84 leased by Korie Munson Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $569.65 Please confirm publication of ads by email or mailing back the affidavit to: U-Haul Company of Southern Minnesota Attn: Stephanie Piette 1720 W Hwy 13 Burnsville, MN 55337 Thank you Stephanie Piette 952-657-7903 Stephanie_Piette@uhaul.com (July 22 & 29, 2023) 239477