The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Storage of Rochester South, 2907 S Broadway, Rochester, MN 55904, will be sold to the public online only at Storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 4/15/22 at 7pm. Unit number 149 leased by Kanell Powers Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $409.70 Unit number 226 leased by Douglas Hansen Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1,179.00 Unit number 18 leased by Trevor Schutz Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $959.20 Unit number 124 leased by Angie Arnold Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1,566.40 Unit number 77 leased by Chad Briggs Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $2,094.20 Unit number 14 leased by Naveen Rasheed Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $709.00 Unit number 208 leased by Lindsay French Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $574.55 (March 26; April 2, 2022) 40158