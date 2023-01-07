The following is a summary of the Olmste

The following is a summary of the Olmsted County 2022 and 2023 Adopted Budgets. Additional budget information is available at the Olmsted County Information Desk at the Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, and at the Rochester Public Library reference desk; or go to the Budgets and Statements page of Olmsted County’s website: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/government/county-departments/finance/budgets-and-statements OLMSTED COUNTY ADOPTED BUDGET (In Thousands, $000’s) 2022 2023 ______________ ______________ Property Taxes $ 112,823 $ 119,479 State Certified Program Aid 7,857 7,713 Sales Taxes 15,393 18,200 Wheelage Taxes 1,400 1,400 Licenses and Permits 2,119 2,066 Federal Grants 29,316 32,989 State Grants 26,624 32,504 Charges for Services 57,788 59,142 Interest on Investments 1,638 3,219 Bond Proceeds 6,123 23,376 Miscellaneous Revenues 2,161 9,070 Transfers In 6,775 11,457 Reserve Use 8,368 7,767 ________ ________ Total Revenues $ 278,385 $ 328,382 ________ ________ General Government $ 51,350 $ 56,458 Criminal Justice / Public Safety 50,445 51,571 Public Works / Highways 38,126 55,058 Health and Human Services 89,656 94,799 Debt Service 9,194 12,729 Capital Projects 6,845 23,474 Libraries 1,355 1,386 Waste Management 31,414 32,907 ________ ________ Total Expenses $ 278,385 $ 328,382 ________ ________ (Jan. 7, 2023) 147312