THE PINE ISLAND BASEBALL ASSOCIATION WOU

THE PINE ISLAND BASEBALL ASSOCIATION WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE ITS ANNUAL MEETING The meeting will take place Monday, November 14th, 2022 7:00 pm at Pine Island American Legion Post 184, 108 1st Ave SE, Pine Island, MN. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. During the meeting, the election of open board member positions and officers will occur, as well as a 2022 review and 2023 planning. If you are interested in the future of youth baseball in Pine Island, you are encouraged to attend. For more information, please go to the association web site at: www.pibaseball.org. (Nov. 12, 2022) 120938