TIF Disclosure 2021

City of Rochester, Minnesota Annual Disclosure-Tax Increment Financing Districts For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 TIF District Name: District #2-2 Rochester Development, Inc. Project District #11-1 Zumbro Estates District #13-1 Rose Harbor Estates District #17-1 Diamond Ridge Single Family Homes District #20-1 Rose Harbor Estates 2nd District #33-1 Town Hall Estates District #34-1 Village On Third LP Current Net Tax Capacity $385,367 $- $- $- $36,601 $44,505 $59,444 Original Net Tax Capacity 14,890 - - - 86 626 63 Captured Net Tax Capacity 370,477 - - - 36,515 43,879 59,381 Principal and interest payments due during 2022 249,698 - - - 28,257 14,941 65,403 Tax Increment received 2021 399,058 - - - 42,724 51,525 69,715 Tax Increment expended 2021 641,219 - - - 9,705 48,930 66,147 First Increment received June, 2004 July, 2001 July, 2001 July, 2002 July, 2003 July, 2008 July, 2009 Date of required decertification 12/31/2029 12/31/2026 12/31/2026 12/31/2027 12/31/2028 12/31/2033 12/31/2034 TIF District Name: District #36-1 BioScience Building District #37-1 First Ave Mixed Use Project District #38-1 Washington Village District #39-1 Cascade Creek District #40-1 Metropolitan Marketplace District #41-1 City Center I District #42-1 Kutzky Park Place Current Net Tax Capacity $525,052 $305,585 $40,988 $123,542 $151,940 $240,882 $175,977 Original Net Tax Capacity 24,972 13,072 2,615 1,924 21,384 30,462 14,790 Captured Net Tax Capacity 500,080 292,513 38,373 121,618 130,556 210,420 161,187 Principal and interest payments due during 2022 397,750 216,917 15,446 24,424 105,308 206,675 84,560 Tax Increment received 2021 1,255,875 342,340 44,954 138,830 153,258 247,696 160,026 Tax Increment expended 2021 400,182 323,355 43,304 133,818 146,854 113,244 163,419 First Increment received July, 2010 July, 2010 July, 2014 July, 2013 July, 2014 July, 2016 July, 2017 Date of required decertification 12/31/2035 12/31/2035 12/31/2039 12/31/2038 12/31/2039 12/31/2041 12/31/2042 TIF District Name: District #43-1 Broadway at Center District #44-1 The Meadows Apartments District #45-1 Ashland Village District #46-1 501 on 1st District #47-1 Pepsi-Cola Bottling District #48-1 Conley-Maass Building District #49-1 The Buckeye Project Current Net Tax Capacity $1,077,256 $47,169 $43,688 $196,084 $100,494 $30,406 $167,544 Original Net Tax Capacity 67,668 647 2,266 18,310 15,384 7,736 11,410 Captured Net Tax Capacity 1,009,588 46,522 41,422 177,774 85,110 22,670 156,134 Principal and interest payments due during 2022 684,418 30,616 18,659 91,080 173,672 40,571 86,571 Tax Increment received 2021 1,822,307 54,452 48,469 208,228 99,623 26,554 182,714 Tax Increment expended 2021 674,340 53,103 47,304 195,553 96,983 25,979 186,496 First Increment received July, 2018 July, 2017 July, 2017 July, 2018 July, 2017 July, 2018 July, 2019 Date of required decertification 12/31/2043 12/31/2042 12/31/2042 12/31/2043 12/31/2025 12/31/2043 12/31/2044 TIF District Name: District #50-1 Lofts at Mayo Park District #51-1 1st Avenue Flats District #52-1 Valleyhigh Villas District #53-1 Alatus at St. Mary's District #54-1 Urban on First District #56-1 River Glen Project District #57-1 Valleyhigh Flats Current Net Tax Capacity $56,386 $- $9,733 $756,813 $351,169 $233,410 $54,066 Original Net Tax Capacity 6,614 - 6,094 89,787 41,107 43,710 1,730 Captured Net Tax Capacity 49,772 - 3,639 667,026 310,062 189,700 52,336 Principal and interest payments due during 2022 35,142 21,659 - 797,886 297,112 62,720 41,225 Tax Increment received 2021 58,185 67,470 4,263 781,695 362,471 222,909 61,149 Tax Increment expended 2021 56,799 65,722 2,678 477,743 254,577 170,508 59,439 First Increment received July, 2019 July, 2019 July, 2019 July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2019 Date of required decertification 12/31/2044 12/31/2044 12/31/2044 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2044 TIF District Name: District #58-1 Miracle Mile District #59-1 Riverwalk Apartments District #60-1 Eastgate Apartments District #61-1 Residence at Discovery Square District #62-1 Mortenson Discovery Square Ph1 District #63-1 Armory Building District #65-1 Harvestview Place Current Net Tax Capacity $355,315 $261,710 $180,875 $306,358 $419,102 $34,350 $43,500 Original Net Tax Capacity 188,288 8,271 19,598 26,620 54,900 27,546 2,018 Captured Net Tax Capacity 167,027 253,439 161,277 279,738 364,202 6,804 41,482 Principal and interest payments due during 2022 - 119,424 51,711 186,964 350,410 - 51,768 Tax Increment received 2021 199,084 296,888 188,465 328,018 425,791 7,737 48,353 Tax Increment expended 2021 200 256,323 150,567 123,004 202,334 200 37,632 First Increment received July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2020 Date of required decertification 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2045 TIF District Name: District #67-1 Hotel Indigo District #68-1 Hyatt House District #69-1 21 1st St SW Project District #70-1 Harvestview Place II District #71-1 Jeremiah Project District #72-1 Eleven 02 Hotel District #73-1 Bella Grove Current Net Tax Capacity $431,250 $38,200 $305,426 $34,906 $14,985 $- $- Original Net Tax Capacity 173,896 1,808 301,874 3,086 1,491 - - Captured Net Tax Capacity 257,354 36,392 3,552 31,820 13,494 - - Principal and interest payments due during 2022 205,946 - 90,737 61,872 31,171 - - Tax Increment received 2021 302,571 42,553 3,826 37,063 15,633 (181) (89) Tax Increment expended 2021 200 200 2,068 18,130 7,689 488 - First Increment received July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2022 July, 2022 Date of required decertification 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2047 12/31/2047 TIF District Name: District #74-1 Two Discovery Square District #76-1 Badger Hills Senior Housing District #77-1 Century Heights District #78-1 Bryk on Broadway Apartments For additional information contact: Current Net Tax Capacity $- $- $- $- Mr. Brent Svenby Original Net Tax Capacity - - - - City of Rochester Captured Net Tax Capacity - - - - Community Development Principal and interest payments due during 2022 - - 36,578 - 4001 West River Parkway NW, Suite 100 Tax Increment received 2021 (378) (149) (152) (2,210) Rochester, MN 55901 Tax Increment expended 2021 3,640 3,810 - 16,535 Phone 507-328-2003 First Increment received July, 2023 July, 2023 July, 2022 July, 2024 E-mail bsvenby@rochestermn.gov Date of required decertification 12/31/2048 12/31/2048 12/31/2047 12/31/2049