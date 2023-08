TIF Disclosure 2022

City of Rochester, Minnesota Annual Disclosure-Tax Increment Financing Districts For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name: District #2-2 Rochester Development, Inc. Project District #11-1 Zumbro Estates District #13-1 Rose Harbor Estates District #17-1 Diamond Ridge Single Family Homes District #20-1 Rose Harbor Estates 2nd District #33-1 Town Hall Estates District #34-1 Village On Third LP Current Net Tax Capacity $385,367 $- $- $- $38,261 $45,954 $57,449 Original Net Tax Capacity 14,890 - - - 86 626 63 Captured Net Tax Capacity 370,477 - - - 38,175 45,328 57,386 Principal and interest payments due during 2023 337,698 - - - 25,366 29,892 64,668 Tax Increment received 2022 434,978 - - - 42,941 53,330 67,518 Tax Increment expended 2022 1,681,548 - - - 8,029 49,735 65,038 First Increment received June, 2004 July, 2001 July, 2001 July, 2002 July, 2003 July, 2008 July, 2009 Date of required decertification 12/31/2029 12/31/2026 12/31/2026 12/31/2027 12/31/2028 12/31/2033 12/31/2034 TIF District Name: District #36-1 BioScience Building District #37-1 First Ave Mixed Use Project District #38-1 Washington Village District #39-1 Cascade Creek District #40-1 Metropolitan Marketplace District #41-1 City Center I District #42-1 Kutzky Park Place Current Net Tax Capacity $520,910 $305,585 $39,160 $122,443 $169,439 $240,882 $172,681 Original Net Tax Capacity 24,972 13,072 2,615 1,924 21,384 30,462 14,790 Captured Net Tax Capacity 495,938 292,513 36,545 120,519 148,055 210,420 157,891 Principal and interest payments due during 2023 395,027 260,054 - 70,454 135,072 95,054 128,868 Tax Increment received 2022 1,200,526 342,650 43,586 141,627 175,707 91,416 187,050 Tax Increment expended 2022 397,950 323,354 71,726 133,214 152,338 7,520 167,086 First Increment received July, 2010 July, 2010 July, 2014 July, 2013 July, 2014 July, 2016 July, 2017 Date of required decertification 12/31/2035 12/31/2035 12/31/2039 12/31/2038 12/31/2039 12/31/2041 12/31/2042 TIF District Name: District #43-1 Broadway at Center District #44-1 The Meadows Apartments District #45-1 Ashland Village District #46-1 501 on 1st District #47-1 Pepsi-Cola Bottling District #48-1 Conley-Maass Building District #49-1 The Buckeye Project Current Net Tax Capacity $812,352 $45,469 $42,141 $181,563 $105,824 $28,226 $158,182 Original Net Tax Capacity 67,668 647 2,266 18,310 15,384 7,736 11,410 Captured Net Tax Capacity 744,684 44,822 39,875 163,253 90,440 20,490 146,772 Principal and interest payments due during 2023 1,750,376 38,280 28,845 131,212 161,765 33,410 121,911 Tax Increment received 2022 890,246 53,068 47,197 193,401 107,085 24,200 174,502 Tax Increment expended 2022 938,461 51,147 45,543 190,385 98,136 24,267 169,479 First Increment received July, 2018 July, 2017 July, 2017 July, 2018 July, 2017 July, 2018 July, 2019 Date of required decertification 12/31/2043 12/31/2042 12/31/2042 12/31/2043 12/31/2025 12/31/2043 12/31/2044 TIF District Name: District #50-1 Lofts at Mayo Park District #51-1 1st Avenue Flats District #52-1 Valleyhigh Villas District #53-1 Alatus at St. Mary's District #54-1 Urban on First District #56-1 River Glen Project District #57-1 Valleyhigh Flats Current Net Tax Capacity $55,584 $62,684 $- $759,932 $370,300 $225,423 $52,285 Original Net Tax Capacity 6,614 7,900 - 89,787 41,107 43,710 1,730 Captured Net Tax Capacity 48,970 54,784 - 670,145 329,193 181,713 50,555 Principal and interest payments due during 2023 33,675 38,873 - 806,696 305,362 73,384 47,612 Tax Increment received 2022 57,912 64,888 13 792,358 389,290 215,478 59,684 Tax Increment expended 2022 55,330 62,891 - 750,093 357,355 259,313 57,588 First Increment received July, 2019 July, 2019 July, 2019 July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2019 Date of required decertification 12/31/2044 12/31/2044 12/31/2044 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2044 TIF District Name: District #58-1 Miracle Mile District #59-1 Riverwalk Apartments District #60-1 Eastgate Apartments District #61-1 Residence at Discovery Square District #62-1 Mortenson Discovery Square Ph1 District #63-1 Armory Building District #65-1 Harvestview Place Current Net Tax Capacity $355,315 $282,015 $102,359 $340,265 $419,102 $27,330 $52,500 Original Net Tax Capacity 198,168 8,271 11,759 26,620 54,900 27,546 1,211 Captured Net Tax Capacity 157,147 273,744 90,600 313,645 364,202 - 51,289 Principal and interest payments due during 2023 204,108 206,753 72,538 199,932 376,487 - 54,482 Tax Increment received 2022 197,740 325,637 107,060 372,271 430,183 (133) 60,616 Tax Increment expended 2022 482,305 251,919 140,499 260,286 408,440 200 51,975 First Increment received July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2020 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2020 Date of required decertification 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2045 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2045 TIF District Name: District #67-1 Hotel Indigo District #68-1 Hyatt House District #69-1 21 1st St SW Project District #70-1 Harvestview Place II District #71-1 Jeremiah Project District #72-1 Eleven 02 Hotel District #73-1 Bella Grove Current Net Tax Capacity $431,250 $429,250 $376,850 $60,647 $34,229 $485,250 $42,589 Original Net Tax Capacity 173,896 1,808 301,874 1,439 746 45,720 21,798 Captured Net Tax Capacity 257,354 427,442 74,976 59,208 33,483 439,530 20,791 Principal and interest payments due during 2023 205,094 335,881 131,733 64,614 42,777 295,890 - Tax Increment received 2022 305,301 507,343 88,396 69,910 39,480 520,651 24,627 Tax Increment expended 2022 316,996 177,832 42,733 51,052 26,460 195,019 200 First Increment received July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2022 July, 2022 Date of required decertification 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2046 12/31/2047 12/31/2047 TIF District Name: District #74-1 Two Discovery Square District #76-1 Badger Hills Senior Housing District #77-1 Century Heights District #78-1 Bryk on Broadway Apartments District #80-1 Northern Heights Project For additional information contact: Current Net Tax Capacity $- $- $55,985 $- $- Mr. Brent Svenby Original Net Tax Capacity - - 770 - - City of Rochester Captured Net Tax Capacity - - 55,215 - - Community Development Principal and interest payments due during 2023 - - 68,093 - - 4001 West River Parkway NW, Suite 100 Tax Increment received 2022 (368) (184) 65,189 (283) (42) Rochester, MN 55901 Tax Increment expended 2022 544 240 30,991 6,016 8,347 Phone 507-328-2003 First Increment received July, 2023 July, 2023 July, 2022 July, 2024 July, 2024 E-mail bsvenby@rochestermn.gov Date of required decertification 12/31/2048 12/31/2048 12/31/2047 12/31/2049 12/31/2049