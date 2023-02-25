TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS & ANNUAL MEETING TUES

TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS & ANNUAL MEETING TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023 Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Salem Township, Olmsted County, State of Minnesota, that the election of town officers and annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Salem Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be held on the following Tuesday. The election polls will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to elect one supervisor for a term of three years, and one treasurer for a term of two years. Absentee ballots are available at the clerk’s office at 3802 County Road 150 SW, Byron, MN 55920 Phone: (507) 365 8480. The annual meeting will convene after 8:15 p.m. to conduct all business as prescribed by law. The Board of Canvas will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 for the purpose of certifying the election results. Additional information is available on our website: www.salemmn.org Candidates who have filed for election are: Three Year Term Township Supervisor: Rick Lutzi Two Year Term Treasurer: Diana Connelly Sharon Petersen Salem Township Clerk (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 193397