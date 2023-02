We had a vehicle dropped off @ 5812 US 52 N Rochester, MN 55901. It was dropped off on January 1st, 2020: 2009 Audi A4 Quattro (Black). We are looking for the owner. This post will be up for 21 days. If owner does not come forward vehicle will be sold. (Feb. 25; March 4 & 11, 2023) 197329