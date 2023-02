We had a vehicle dropped off @ 5812 US 52 N Rochester, MN 55901. It was dropped off on March 20th, 2022 : 1968 Jaguar Type E (Silver). We are looking for the owner. This post will be up for 21 days. If owner does not come forward vehicle will be sold. (Feb. 25; March 4 & 11, 2023)197375