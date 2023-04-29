ZUMBRO RIDGE ESTATES MHP UTILITY IMPROVE

ZUMBRO RIDGE ESTATES MHP UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS CASCADE TOWNSHIP, OLMSTED COUNTY, MN 2023 Advertisement for Bids Public notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by Zumbro Ridge Estates MHP, via an electronic bid solicitation platform, Until 2:00 PM on May 10, 2023 for furnishing materials and labor for construction of Zumbro Ridge Estates MHP Utility Improvements as described in plans and specifications. Proposals will be opened at 2:00 PM utilizing an electronic bid solicitation platform provided by Olmsted County. Proposals will be acted upon by the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board at a meeting to be held in the in the Zumbro Ridge Estates MHP Community Room at 6:00 PM on May 15, 2023 or at such later time and place as may then be fixed. The extent of the work involved is furnishing all labor and materials for construction of the Zumbro Ridge Estates MHP Utility Improvements together with related subsidiary and incidental work including: The project consists of: 467 CY Common Excavation 384 C.Y. Aggregate Base 320 tons Bituminous 709 L.F. 4” Watermain Pipe 250 L.F. 6” Sanitary Sewer Pipe The method of construction shall be by Contract and all work is to be done in strict compliance with plans and specifications prepared by WHKS & Co., 2905 South Broadway, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 which have heretofore been approved by the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board. Each bid must be submitted using the electronic bid solicitation platform as provided by Olmsted County. Bidders will be required to follow the Olmsted County Request for Bids (RFB) Terms and Conditions to be considered responsive. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board in the amount of at least 5% of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder will furnish the required bonds and enter into a contract within ten (10) working days, excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays, after the award of the contract. Bidders shall not be permitted to withdraw their bids for a period of (60) days after the bids are opened. Payment for said Zumbro Ridge Estates MHP Utility Improvements will be made in cash from cash on hand, from governmental grants, or from such other funds as may be legally used for such purposes. Monthly estimates will be made by the Engineer and payment will be made to the Contractor in the amount of ninety-five (95%) of said estimate. Final payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after substantial completion. Date of substantial completion shall be determined by the date when construction is sufficiently completed so that the Owner or Owner’s representative can occupy or use the improvement for the intended purpose. The Owner reserves the right to withhold up to two hundred and fifty percent (250%) of the cost to correct deficient work or complete work known at the time of substantial completion. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after completion of the work. The Owner reserves the right to withhold one percent (1%) of the total contract amount or five hundred dollars ($500), whichever is greater, pending completion and submission of all final paperwork by the contractor or subcontractors. “Final paperwork” shall be defined as any documents required to fulfill contractual obligations, including, but not limited to, operation manuals, payroll documents for projects subject to prevailing wage requirements, material certifications and warranties, DBE final clearance, NPDES Permit Termination, withholding exemption certificate, etc. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after submission of all final paperwork. The Contractor shall complete all items on or before September 1, 2023. The Contractor shall order all materials for the project immediately after the Notice to Proceed is issued. The Contractor has flexibility when they start the project but once work has commenced all items shall be completed within forty (40) working days of the start of construction. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance and Maintenance Bond and a Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to one hundred (100) percent of the Contract price. Said bonds are to be issued by a responsible surety, approved by the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board, and which shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained, and shall guarantee the prompt payment of all materials and labor and protect and save harmless the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of the Contractor. Said bond shall also guarantee the maintenance of the improvements constructed for a period of one (1) years from and after its completion and acceptance by Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board. Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by WHKS & Co., Engineers, Planners, and Surveyors, Rochester, Minnesota, which plans and specifications and prior proceedings of the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of this notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith. Bid forms, plans and specifications, and the Olmsted County Request for Bids (RFB) Terms and Conditions are available to download via Olmsted County’s electronic bid solicitation platform – please use the following site: https://olmstedcounty.ionwave.net/ . Paper copies can be obtained for a non-refunded cost of $100 from WHKS & Co., 2905 South Broadway, Rochester, MN 55904. The Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities and irregularities. Published upon order of the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park Board Allie Lechner Operational Manager Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park (April 29, 2023) 218278