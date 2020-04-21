Freezer Breakfast Burritos

3 mild Italian turkey sausages

1 medium green pepper, seeded and diced

½ medium onion, diced

6 large eggs, beaten

6 egg whites, beaten

1 cup shredded Colby jack cheese, divided

8 (10-inch each) burrito-size tortillas

Brown sausage in a large skillet; add green pepper and onion and cook until softened. Remove sausage mixture from skillet; add eggs and egg whites and scramble. Return cooked sausage mixture and add cheese to scrambled eggs.

Place about ¾ cup egg mixture on each tortilla. Roll up burrito-style.

Freeze burritos in a single layer on a plate or dish; when fully frozen, individually wrap burritos in plastic wrap.

To serve, remove plastic wrap from burrito. Wrap burrito in a paper towel to absorb moisture; microwave on high for 2 minutes, or until heated thoroughly.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 370 calories, 15g fat, 7g saturated, 820mg sodium, 36g total carbohydrate, 2g dietary fiber, 4g total sugars, 21g protein.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com