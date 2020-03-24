Morning Maple Muffins

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup sour cream

1 egg, beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons chopped nuts

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons cold butter

In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, combine milk, melted butter, maple syrup, sour cream, beaten egg and vanilla. Stir milk mixture into flour mixture just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full.

Topping: Combine flour, sugar, chopped nuts and cinnamon; cut in cold butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.

Bake at 400 degrees for 16-20 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before placing muffins on wire rack.