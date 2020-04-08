Easter is a wonderful time of excitement for kids, filled with chocolate bunnies, jellybeans, Peeps and candy eggs. While you may be tempted to fill their baskets with candy, you can give them many other items that are just as sweet! Giving them both candy and toys promotes a balanced and healthy excitement around Easter gifts.
- Healthier snacks. Chocolate-covered fruit or trail mixes are tasty and healthy.
- Educational activities. Workbooks are a great way to include a fun activity.
- Books. Whether it’s their favorite book from the library or a brand-new book they haven’t read, gifting a book is a great way to encourage reading. Include a bunny-themed book that fits the Easter theme, such as “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
- Games. Card games, puzzles or board games encourage social activity the whole family can enjoy.
- Candy. It wouldn’t be an Easter basket without a chocolate bunny!
- Other ideas include coloring books, crayons or markers, stickers, Play-Doh, Barbies, toy cars, bubbles or chalk.
I have included a recipe for a Bunny Tracks Trail Mix that would be a great addition to any Easter Basket!