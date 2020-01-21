Chapped lips, windburn cheeks and dry skin from warming up near the furnace. It’s that time of year when our skin suffers for months. Did you know certain foods and beverages can actually help to keep your skin healthy and feeling great all winter long? See the list below for healthy tips to fight the tough winter days.
Hydration — Drinking enough water is key this time of the year. If it is tough for you to get more than 8 glasses of water each day, aim for high-water-volume foods such as watermelon, strawberries or cucumbers.
Omega-3 fatty acids — Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that help keep the water in our skin. You will find these in salmon, sunflower seeds and walnuts.
Protein — Protein provides amino acids that contribute to production of collagen, elastin and keratin. Foods rich in protein include beans, lentils, poultry, fish and dairy.
ACE vitamins — Vitamins A, C and E are all very important for healthy skin. You will find vitamin A in dark leafy greens. Vitamin C is found in citrus fruits, as well as broccoli, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Finally, vitamin E is rich in sunflower seeds, almonds and peanut butter.
I have included a recipe for Salmon and Sweet Potato Salad that is high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin C. Enjoy!