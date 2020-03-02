March is National Nutrition Month, a great time of the year to focus on what we can do to improve our health through nutrition. As a dietitian, I like to emphasize that good nutrition does not need to be restrictive or overwhelming. This month, I encourage you to start by setting small goals to improve your health.
The theme of this year’s National Nutrition Month is “Eat Right, Bite by Bite.” For the first week of this month, the focus is on eating a variety of nutritious foods every day. Below are a few ideas of how to practice eating healthfully this week.
Include healthful foods from all food groups, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean protein sources. Incorporating a variety of these foods will help ensure you’re getting all of the nutrients you need daily.
Hydrate healthfully by drinking water or other low-calorie beverages. Examples include flavored or sparkling water, tea and sugar-free beverages.
Learn how to read nutrition facts labels, which can help you determine if a food is a healthful choice. If you need assistance, your local dietitians are always happy to help!
Practice portion control. It is still possible to overeat on the healthy stuff! Practicing portion control ensures you don’t consume too many unnecessary calories and keeps you on track with your health goals.
Take time to enjoy your food. Too often these days, we eat while sitting in front of the television or with a cellphone in our hands. Distracted eating can prohibit us from listening to our internal hunger cues and stopping eating when we are full; instead, we may end up eating more than planned.
Put the phone away, turn off the television and take time to pay attention to what you’re eating. How does it taste? What is the texture like? By mindfully eating, you may enjoy your food more and in turn actually eat less!
I have included a recipe for a delicious salad, which is a great way to enjoy an extra serving of produce with your lunch or dinner. Enjoy!