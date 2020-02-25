Citrus-Baked Salmon

2-pounds salmon fillet

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ lime, thinly sliced

½ lemon, thinly sliced

½ blood orange, thinly sliced

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

3 sprig(s) fresh dill

3 sprig(s) fresh parsley

1 head garlic, unpeeled and halved

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Pat salmon dry with paper towels and place on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle salmon with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place lime, lemon, blood orange and red onion slices on top of the salmon. Sprinkle with fresh dill and parsley sprigs and place halved garlic heads on either side of the salmon.

Bake salmon 20 to 25 minutes, or until it easily flakes with a fork (145 degrees). Remove salmon from the oven.

To serve salmon, remove fresh citrus slices and herbs; discard. Cut salmon into 4 portions and save immediately.

Nutrition information (per serving): 350 calories, 23g fat, 5g saturated, 85mg cholesterol, 410mg sodium, 3g total carbohydrate, 0g dietary fiber, 1g total sugars, 31g protein.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com