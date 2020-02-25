When we think of the freshest produce, we think of produce in season: picked recently, containing the biggest flavor, and the food’s most optimum taste. Most people believe that produce is the freshest in the summer months. Though this is the case for many fresh fruits and vegetables, citrus fruits are best in the winter months (specifically, December through February).
Mother Nature knew Minnesotans would need vitamin C this time of the year.
In addition, seasonal fruit not only tastes the best, but it has the most nutrients. Did you know that the longer fruits and vegetables sit after reaching peak ripeness, the more their nutrients begin to deteriorate? With this said, frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are a great option this time of the year. They are harvested during their peak season and preserved for later use.
Here are some ideas for eating fresh citrus produce this winter:
- Pack a fresh clementine in your lunch.
- Top yogurt with citrus fruits (try honey, sliced blood oranges and pistachios).
- Make a citrus salad of sliced grapefruit and oranges topped with mint leaves.
- Squeeze lemon over chicken, fish or a salad to boost flavor.
- Add sliced citrus fruits, such as lemons or oranges, to water or hot tea.
- Try a new recipe that includes citrus fruits, such as the Citrus-Baked Salmon recipe below.
Citrus-infused flaky salmon is easier to make than you think. Just cover with fresh slices of limes, lemons and blood oranges for a citrusy-flavored salmon fillet the whole family will love. Enjoy!