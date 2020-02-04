Apple Cinnamon Bread

⅓ cup brown sugar, unpacked

1 teaspoon cinnamon

⅔ cup white sugar

½ cup butter, softened

2 eggs

1½ teaspoon vanilla

1½ cup flour

1¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup milk

1 apple, peeled and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside. Peel and chop the apple and set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat the white sugar and butter until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then add vanilla.

In a larger bowl, combine flour and baking powder, then stir in the sugar-butter-egg mixture. Add the milk and stir until smooth.

Pour half the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Layer half the apples and half the brown sugar mixture on top. Lightly pat apple layer into batter. Pour the remaining batter over the apple layer, then top with the remaining apples and brown-sugar mixture, and pat into batter. Swirl through all layers with a knife.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.