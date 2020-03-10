If you’ve never had a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, it’s probably time you did. I’d never had one until friends raved about Jersey Jo’s (187 16th Ave. SW, next to Toppers Pizza).
Jay Beck, a native Philadelphian who now lives in Rochester, grew up eating the sandwich.
“This is the closest thing to the original I’ve ever had, including the bread. There’s nothing like it,” he said.
Without knowing what he was talking about, I went to see and taste it for myself.
I was welcomed by “Jersey Jo” as if I were a long-lost friend — friendliness is also on the menu.
Owner Joe Phillips grew up in New Jersey, where Philly cheesesteaks are served in delis, restaurants and sandwich shops.
“It was — and still is — a part of life around the Jersey-Philadelphia area, as well as up and down the East Coast,” he said.
IBM brought Phillips to Rochester 13 years ago to support the AS/400 system. He worked in other areas there until becoming a victim of layoffs. After a stint at VACAVA, a local software company, he decided to start his own food business.
Aware that Rochester didn’t really need another hamburger and pizza business, he decided on his favorite — the Philly cheesesteak. That was the easy part.
When he was looking for financing, banks in town turned him down because he lacked restaurant experience.
“That was a difficult time, because I knew this would be a successful business,” he said.
Finally, a close friend became a backer, so Phillips had the financing he needed to move forward. However, he faced more hurdles.
Phillips felt strongly that he had to have specific ingredients, all from suppliers on the East Coast. They, too, turned him down, but this time, his persistence paid off.
“I was calling my meat man at least three times a day, and finally, he said he would send me several boxes,” he said. “The Amoroso Bread Company, the same thing. A Philly cheesesteak sandwich has to be on this bread. Nothing else will do.”
They sent him a pallet. Within 10 days, he had to reorder everything. That was five years ago, and he and his staff are still turning these sandwiches out almost as fast as they can make them.
That’s not all that’s available, either — other options include hamburgers, jumbo chicken wings, chicken fingers and specialty sandwiches, including a vegetarian sub.
So what, exactly, is a Philly cheesesteak sandwich? In its authentic version, it’s frozen steak, sliced very thin and quickly “scrambled” into small pieces with a special spatula on a hot griddle. (Jo’s is so finely frizzled, I thought it might be ground beef — it’s not. He uses ribeye.)
Next, he puts cheese over the meat, either provolone or Cheez Whiz (yes, Cheez Whiz!). In fact, Cheez Whiz is the cheese of choice, the sine qua non, for hardcore cheesesteak connoisseurs. Sauteed onions, finely chopped mushrooms, and sweet and hot peppers can also be included.
Actually, customers can choose their toppings, and there is quite a list. Then everything is scooped onto the Amoroso roll, a hoagie that is long, soft and slightly salty (I liked them so much, I’ve been back twice). There are two sizes, the 6-inch and the 12-inch (good to split).
It was being tired of hot dogs that actually started the whole thing. Brothers Pat and Harry Oliveri ran a hot dog stand in the early 1930s in the Italian section of south Philadelphia. One day, Pat decided he didn’t want a hot dog for lunch, so he went to a nearby butcher and bought a small steak. He then cut it up, grilled it with onions and put it on a bun. The aroma attracted a cab driver who wanted it, then another cabbie, and another, and so it went. The rest is history.
Cheese wasn’t added until the ’40s by an employee. Cheez Whiz didn’t come around until the mid-’50s. Eventually, the brothers built a sandwich shop that is still turning out these beloved sandwiches 85 years later — Pat’s King of Steaks.
Jersey Jo’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.
During the summer months, Phillips also has a food truck downtown and does regional fairs. He is hoping to go to the Minnesota State Fair.