Lemon Chicken and Asparagus Skillet

1 pound chicken breasts

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound asparagus, cut into 3-inch pieces

1 fresh lemon, thinly sliced

Salt

Ground black pepper

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning; set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chicken, 10 to 15 minutes, flipping once halfway through, or until no longer pink and juices run clear (165 degrees). Remove from skillet and keep warm.

Add lemon slices and asparagus to skillet. Sauté 5 to 7 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Add chicken back to skillet and top with sautéed lemon slices. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve warm.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 220 calories, 10g fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 85mg cholesterol, 55mg sodium, 6g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 3g sugar, 28g protein.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com