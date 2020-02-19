The month of February seems to be all about Valentine’s Day. There are heart displays of candy and treats of all kinds available in our stores all month long.
February is also American Heart Month and serves as a reminder to decrease our risk of heart disease and stroke by following a heart-healthy diet. Including foods that are good for our hearts is a good way to decrease our risk of heart disease.
Shop for foods that do not have a lot of salt, saturated fat, or added sugar. To meet your daily sodium goal, read labels. The average American eats about 3,400 mg of sodium a day. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 mg a day, and an ideal limit of less than 1,500 mg per day for most adults, especially for those with high blood pressure, diabetes or chronic kidney disease.
Fresh fruits and vegetables do not have added fats, sugar or sodium. When you buy frozen, canned, or dried fruits and vegetables, read the labels to make sure they don’t have any added sugar, sodium (salt) or salty seasonings.
Choose breads and cereals that are made from whole grains (such as whole wheat, rye or oats) as the first ingredient and are high in fiber. A good rule is to choose a bread with 2 grams fiber per serving and a cereal with 5 g fiber per serving.
When choosing milk or dairy products, pick nonfat or low-fat types and look for cheeses that are low in saturated fat and sodium.
You can get protein from a variety of sources, such as poultry, fish, lean beef, pork and lamb, egg whites, dried beans, soy products, quinoa and other vegetable proteins, including nuts/nut butters and seeds. When possible, read the labels and select foods lower in sodium and fat.
Convenience foods (canned soups, pasta sauces, and prepackaged frozen dinner entrees and side dishes) are typically high in sodium. Read labels and choose carefully. As a general rule, choose a frozen entrée that contains no more than 500 mg sodium per serving.
It is important to follow a heart-healthy diet year-round, not just during American Heart Month. Reading labels and making good choices will help you reduce your intake of high-sodium and high-fat foods. As healthy foods replace the unhealthy, your entire diet benefits, as does your heart. With a little effort, you might make a lifetime of changes that will improve heart health.