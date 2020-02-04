It’s a giant leap to go from selling product at the Rochester Farmers Market to opening a 2,400-square-foot culinary store, all within three years.
That, however, is exactly what Amy and Linda Lorber have done with the opening of Figue. This mother-daughter team is behind Gardenaire, their business that produces spice and herb mixes, syrups, teas and shrubs.
They were — and still are — regulars at the market, but were also doing demonstrations and cooking classes, and as time went on, they needed to decide on a direction. Figue is the result of that.
So what exactly is it? Best described as a “culinary center,” their mission is to focus on local makers and artisans, as well as small food producers like themselves. They also offer a variety of cooking classes led by local chefs and cooks that sell out almost as fast as they’re announced.
Recent classes have included pasta making, scones, risotto, gnocchi and green curry. A highlight was having Shari Mukherjee, the recent “Master Chef” runner-up and another finalist put together a charity dinner for the Jeremiah Program, in addition to holding three classes. The two also led a judged “team challenge” that raised money for the Rochester Warming Center.
Amy said you don’t have to be a professional to hold a class.
“If you have a special food that you are known for or specialize in, let us know,” she said. “We’d love to have you teach a class.”
The Lorbers didn’t just decide overnight they were going to make this move. It was a gradual process, one of the reasons being that they were using professional kitchens around town to make their Gardenaire products.
“It was fine, but the busier we got, the more difficult scheduling time in those kitchens became,” Amy said.
Gradually they developed a plan. Important to making the decision to go forward was their involvement with SMIF (Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, led by Tim Penney). This group meets once a month to explore and discuss issues relevant to their businesses.
“What we learned there was so important, as were the friendships and people we met,” Amy said.
The Lorbers also worked with the Small Business Development Center, which was a tremendous help. Encouragement and support also came from their fellow vendors at the market.
If you haven’t stopped in Figue yet, do so. Not your usual kitchen store, it goes way beyond that. Yes, there are some cooking pots (I have my eye on one) and utensils, but there are also linens from Tuscany and wooden bowls made by Benjamin Leatham, an artisan woodworker who carved them from trees downed last year in the Cannon Falls tornado.
You’ll see cheeses from CannonBelles (also in Cannon Falls), Bee Shed Honey, known for different flavors like red pepper and lavender, Curly Girlz Candy and Grandma’s Gourmets. There are special olive oils, and of course all of the many Gardenaire products, now numbering close to 75. Every time I turned around, I saw another deliciousness.
Also important to the Lorbers is to focus on international flavors, in both products and cooking classes.
“Rochester is such a melting pot with so many interesting ethnicities, I’d like them to be represented here, both in products and classes,” Amy said.
That said, there was a table in the center of the store with a large display of Taiwanese products, including sauces, teas, chopsticks, and aprons. These had been brought especially to Figue by a Taiwanese friend of the Lorbers’. I watched as one customer took almost one of everything.
You’ll also be impressed by the 20-foot-long quartz cooking island used for classes, as well as the 14-foot dining table. This was made from a downed 156-year-old spruce whose two sisters still stand.
It’s an amazing, exciting place, whether you are a foodie or not.
Figue is located at 1190 16th St. SW. Call 507-280-4474 or visit figuemn.com for more information.