Baby Allison is already 2 months old. She’s so petite, but very active.
Last Sunday, I was holding her in church, and she made so many facial expressions. When we started singing, she wasn’t sure if she should be sad or smile. It was so cute to see her smile, then change to a frown and almost cry, then smile again. She has brought much joy to daughter Elizabeth and Tim.
Abigail likes being the big sister, and T.J. isn’t sure if he wants to hug her or try to slap her. That little guy keeps them on their toes.
Ryan is 7 months old today. He weighs 20 pounds and is a tall guy. He gets around everywhere with his walker. He did his best to ignore me when he saw me holding Allison. Not until I took him would he look at me. Isn’t it amazing how fast they catch on to things?
Ryan has such a calm personality and is full of smiles. He tries to talk a lot. Jennifer and Ryan keep Mose and Susan busy, but they enjoy every minute of it.
Abigail, 3, sings a German song that she learned from just hearing her father, Tim, sing it. She does a good job. It’s amazing what young children pick up so fast.
Sons-in-law Tim and Mose have been busy tapping maple trees for syrup. They use bags to collect the sap, instead of buckets.
We awoke to snow yesterday. I would guess we had 6 to 8 inches. It’s the kind of snow that sticks to everything — the kind that makes good snowmen.
I remember one year, our children made a snowman and the weather warmed up overnight. Son Benjamin wasn’t very old and woke up the next morning to see the snowman had disappeared. He looked up at the fluffy white clouds and said, “Mom, our snowman is up there.”
He was so sure those fluffy clouds were his snowman.
Schools closed yesterday and today because of the road conditions.
Daughters Elizabeth and Susan had plans to come home yesterday for the day with a driver. The driver canceled at the last minute, so they had some disappointed children who had been looking forward to spending the day at grandpa and grandma’s house.
Canceling plans is understandable when the roads are not good, but trying to explain that to little children is hard. Their plans are to come today instead. It has quit snowing, so maybe it will work out.
Now we are into March. Where did the time go? Spring is just around the corner. I am so ready for it.