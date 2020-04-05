Some of my favorite memories as a little girl was helping my mom in the kitchen. Whether it was pouring a cup of milk into a bowl with her helping hand, patting down brown sugar in a measuring cup, or using the hand mixer as I got older, we had so much fun together, and I loved being a part of the process for the delicious recipes that my mom made. We also had matching aprons and chef hats that she sewed for the two of us, as she is one skillful seamstress!
If you're looking for ideas to keep your child busy at home, I encourage you to have them help in the kitchen. They can learn how to measure, chop and read instructions. I have included some tips that will help get your child to enjoy helping in the kitchen.
Let your child pick out a recipe for dinner. If your child gets to choose whatever recipe they want to make, they will be more excited about making it and eating it when it is complete!
Encourage creativity. Ask your child if there is an ingredient they want to add to the recipe, such as their favorite fruit or vegetable.
Teach good habits. While preparing a recipe with your child, teach them about tidying up as they go, washing their hands often, and staying safe around hot areas such as the stovetop. You can also let them read the recipe aloud as you go along.
I have included my favorite cookie recipe from my grandma that my mom and I would make often growing up. Enjoy and stay well!