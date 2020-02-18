Gumbo is one of those dishes Midwesterners aren’t as familiar with, which is too bad. This Gulf Coast specialty is to Southerners what hotdish is to us. For some reason, based on nothing, I associate it with New Orleans, Mardi Gras and as a Lenten dish. It’s not.
“Gumbo can be made anytime — it doesn’t have a season,” said Ann Farnell, who knows a thing or two about this dish, being Southern herself and married to a Southerner.
In fact, she has been making this soup/stew for over 40 years using a recipe from her mother-in-law.
“I’ve never used anything else,” she said, adding that the tradition is now being carried on by son Michael.
Farnell was nice enough to recently lead me on a tutorial of gumbo making, she being the teacher, me observing. This is how it went: Ingredients were all neatly laid out — onions, green peppers and celery chopped in small even cubes; a pot of broth was gently simmering on the stove; and everything else was waiting its turn to go into a large pot.
The first step — and she stressed it’s the most important one — was to make a roux, a mixture of flour and oil. This is what brings the rich, almost traditional, flavor to the gumbo, but making it can be tricky. Oil is heated in the pot (she uses bacon grease) until it is very hot, then flour is added. To see if it’s hot enough, she drops a pinch of flour into the hot grease, and if it “poofs,” it’s ready. The heat is lowered, and the cook stirs and stirs, being careful not to scorch it. Should this happen, you have to start over. Peanut oil or vegetable oil are the most commonly used.
The goal is to get the roux a darkish color, like a copper penny. Some cooks take it further, to a mahogany color. Once it was there, she added half of the chopped vegetables, stirring and stirring.
Once the vegetables were well mixed into the roux, she carefully added the simmering stock she had made with bouillon cubes. A warning: the liquid must be warmed, or it will “crack” the roux, or curdle and separate it. No such problem here. Then in went a can of whole tomatoes, a packet of dried Lipton Onion soup and several bay leaves. There was more gentle stirring before adding a package of frozen okra. That was pretty much it for the time being.
Farnell lowered the heat and left the gumbo to simmer the rest of the day. An hour before serving, she added the rest of the chopped vegetables, and at the very end added several pounds of shrimp. She serves it in bowls over rice, along with a green salad and a loaf of French bread. I was lucky enough to have some, and it was delicious, flavorful and satisfying.
In addition to the basic roux, what makes a gumbo a gumbo is either the addition of okra as a thickener or file (ground sassafras leaves). Experts warn that file should only be added to the gumbo as it comes off the heat. If boiled, filé can turn it into a stringy mass.
Farnell also passed along some helpful hints for those of us who want to try this. For one thing, this is a good dish for a new cook because you can’t go wrong. It can also be tweaked as it simmers, according to your own taste. Plus, you can add anything to it — shrimp, oysters, crab, andouille sausage is a popular Southern addition, chicken, whatever you feel like.
Farnell added that it improves in flavor the next day and also freezes well. I expected it to be spicy, but hers wasn’t, though she did add a little Tabasco to bring a very subtle heat. In recent years, cayenne and other hot seasonings have been added as celebrity chefs have brought their versions forward.
The good news is that there is no one particular recipe — there are countless versions, and no two are ever the same. The bottom line: They are all delicious, and I can hardly wait to make it.