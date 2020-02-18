Farnell Family Seafood Gumbo

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons bacon grease (or oil)

1 chopped green bell pepper

1 chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 clove garlic, chopped fine

1 package Lipton onion soup

1 pound fresh or frozen okra

2 quarts simmering stock (made with bouillon cubes)

1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

3 pounds shrimp or a combination of shrimp, crab and oysters (if available)

The grease should get quite hot, almost sizzling, then add flour. Lower heat and stir for at least 20 minutes or until roux is the color of a copper penny. If it burns or scorches, start over. Once desired color is reached, add half the vegetables and stir some more, then gradually add the simmering stock; continue stirring. Add tomatoes and soup mix. Then the okra. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer for hours. The last hour, add the rest of the vegetables. At the end, add the shrimp or whatever you are planning on using. Add several shakes of Tabasco and make sure you have a bottle of it on the table. Serve over rice with a green salad and a loaf of French bread.