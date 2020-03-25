As we continue to work together to fight this pandemic, it is vital that we do everything we can to wash our hands thoroughly, stay home as much as possible, and boost our immune system with certain foods.
I have listed important nutrients, and examples of foods that contain those nutrients, which will help boost your immune system during this important time. Stay well, everyone!
Vitamin C: Citrus foods such as oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits contain an abundance of vitamin C. Foods other than citrus that are high in vitamin C include spinach, kale, bell peppers, Brussels sprouts and strawberries.
Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps your body fight off infection. Vitamin E is found in almonds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, spinach, and broccoli.
Vitamin A: Many of the orange produce items, such as carrots, cantaloupe and sweet potatoes, contain vitamin A. These foods help strengthen the immune system to fight against infection.
Vitamin D: You can get vitamin D from the sun, but you can also get it from fatty fish (salmon, trout and tuna) and fortified foods, such as orange juice and milk.
Folate: Folate is found in leafy green vegetables, eggs, beans, nuts and seeds.
Iron: Lean poultry, such as chicken and turkey, as well as kale, broccoli and beans contain high amounts of iron. Vitamin C enhances iron absorption, so be sure eat these foods with citrus foods.
Selenium: Selenium is found in broccoli, garlic, salmon and tuna.
Zinc: Zinc is abundant in oysters, beans, yogurt, and chickpeas.
I have included an immune-boosting recipe that includes a citrus marinade and many nutritious vegetables. This recipe provides over 100% of your vitamin A and vitamin C recommendation for the day.