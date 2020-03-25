Tender Citrus Salmon with Vegetable Medley

4 (5-to-6-ounce each) fresh salmon fillets

6 navel oranges, divided

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, finely chopped and divided

2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

12 fresh broccolette spears, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 cup carrot chips

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Romaine lettuce heart, halved lengthwise

Place salmon in a shallow dish; set aside.

For marinade, zest and juice 4 oranges. In a small bowl, whisk together zest and juice, 1 tablespoon tarragon, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour over salmon. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss together broccolette, squash, bell pepper and carrot chips. Zest and juice remaining 2 oranges. In a small bowl, combine zest and juice, olive oil and remaining 1 tablespoon tarragon, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Add to vegetables, tossing to coat. Place romaine on top of vegetables. Cover and refrigerate until salmon finishes marinating.

Fill basket with broccolette, squash, red bell pepper and carrot chips.

Drain salmon, discarding marinade.

Grease gas or charcoal grill rack and coat the inside of a grill basket with nonstick cooking spray.

Prepare grill for direct grilling over medium heat.

Grill salmon, skin-side up, and vegetables for 8 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork (145 degrees) and vegetables are crisp-tender, turning each once halfway through. During the last 2 minutes, grill romaine halves to get a nice char. Remove romaine and halve again lengthwise. Divide romaine among 4 serving plates. Top with salmon, skin-side down, and vegetables.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 340 calories, 13g fat, 2g saturated fat, 65mg cholesterol, 21g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 13g sugar, 33g protein, 440mg sodium.

Recipe source: www.Hy-Vee.com