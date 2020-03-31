We’re all pretty much obsessed right now with sanitizing, and likely will be for some time. Our hands are raw and chapped from washing them over and over again, and while that’s necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we need to extend our efforts throughout the house, especially the kitchen.
To get the best information, I contacted several experts: Michael Melius, associate director of the Olmsted County Public Health Services; Mary Nicklay of The Cleaning Company; and Heather Hagge of Molly Maid of Rochester. Here are some of their guidelines:
- Wipe down counter surfaces with soap and water before disinfecting. Once you’ve done that, spray the disinfectant and let it dry, at least 10 minutes. You should be using an EPA-certified product that kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.
- Read the labels carefully and heed the warning that if you use disinfectant on food surfaces, they should be wiped with water after. Wipe and spray any surface you touch — counters, doorknobs, cabinet handles and edges, all appliances, tables, light switches, buttons on the dishwasher, toasters and coffeepots. Do this every day.
- No need to buy heavy-duty industrial cleaners — just look under the kitchen sink. According to the EPA, common brands such as Clorox, Lysol and Purell get the job done. The EPA’s list includes Clorox Disinfectant Wipes, Clorox 4 in 1 Disinfectant Spray, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Purell Multi Surface Disinfectant. Since disinfectant products are spare right now, you can make your own by mixing ⅓ cup bleach with 1 gallon of water.
- Vinegar is not a bonafide disinfectant. While it is a good all-purpose cleaner, it won’t kill the virus.
- Consider wiping down nonporous containers such as cans, bottles and jars.
- Wash fruits and vegetables, including those with peels, thoroughly several times in cold water. Don’t use bleach, soap, chlorine or disinfecting wipes on fruits and vegetables, and don’t eat off another’s plate.
- If your dishwasher has a sanitizing setting (most do), run it. Melius, of Olmsted County Public Health Services, also advises against letting the garbage disposal or dishwasher handle food waste. Put it in the garbage instead.
- If you don’t have a dishwasher, wash dishes with warm water and a dish soap, rinse the soap off under the faucet, then place it in the second sink with a solution of 1 capful of bleach to 1 quart of water, rinse again, and dry.
- Melius also warns that anyone with intestinal trouble (vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) should stay out of the kitchen until they have been well for 24 hours.
- Change dishcloths every day, as they can harbor bacteria and allow it to grow on them. Don’t use sponges, as they, too, can be germ-breeding grounds. Use fresh dish towels every day.
- If someone in your household is sick with the virus, that’s a game-changer. Follow the CDC’s specific instructions for disinfecting your home if someone is sick. They can be found on their website, CDC.gov.