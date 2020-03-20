While March in Minnesota may not be very green outdoors, you’ve probably noticed a lot of green inside stores around this time of year. As a dietitian, the green takeover of St. Patrick’s Day always excites me — a chance to get creative, incorporating green vegetables as natural food coloring.
March also happens to be National Nutrition Month. This is a campaign through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, with a focus on making informed eating choices and developing lifestyle habits that help us feel our best. Adding more green vegetables to our plates is a lifestyle habit that most of us could benefit from, and it fits pretty well with my enthusiasm for experimenting to fit the St. Patrick’s Day color theme.
This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is “Eat Right, Bite by Bite.” It serves as a reminder that balanced nutrition doesn’t have to be overwhelming or restrictive, and that small goals and simple changes can overall make a big difference in terms of our health. The combination of these two themes presented me with a fun challenge: finding food options that increased green veggie intake.
In my brainstorming, I recalled a green “Hulk muffin” that my friend Katy found on her favorite blog and recently made with her nephews. What a fun way to turn “Yuck, it’s green” to “Whoa, cool, these are superhero muffins!”
We often create happy memories related to foods like ice cream, cake and cookies when we gather with loved ones for holidays. It’s not bad to enjoy these special occasion foods. But, it’s great to create happy memories and associations with fun veggies and fruits, too.
For example, when I have pomegranate, I often remember a mid-December day as a child growing up in Rochester when my dad brought home a pomegranate (my favorite color, pink!) and showed us how to get the seeds (also called “arils”) out of it. It wasn’t a complicated Christmastime cooking experience, but it was nonetheless memorable.
A simple color theme can make mealtime more fun, and can even help kids (or adults!) be more open to trying something new.
What’s on your menu and agenda for this month? Consider adding more colors of vegetables and fruits to your plate. It can be in celebration of National Nutrition Month, St. Patrick’s Day, your favorite superhero, or whatever other themes inspire you. And if you’re looking for something new and green this week, give these green “Mighty Muffins” a try.
You might just be surprised to find that incorporating more veggies and fruits could be easier than you thought — bite by bite.