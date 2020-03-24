Who would have thought we would all be in the situation we now find ourselves?
It’s a time of big adjustments — isolation, social distancing, working from home, maybe home-schooling children or caretaking.
For many, the closing of restaurants is also a challenge. We’ve gotten used to eating out, and now that, too, has become victim to the virus. The good news (there is some!) is that now is a good time to reacquaint yourself with the kitchen and get back to the basics of home cooking.
Especially now, cooking and baking can be comforting, therapeutic and stress-relieving.
Look in the freezer. With limited choices available at grocery stores, and also because you may not want to go out, first look through what’s in your freezer. Things can easily get hidden or lost in there. Now’s the time to use them. If you are able to get them, frozen fruits are also an excellent thing to have on hand for smoothies or adding to yogurt.
Check the pantry. Hopefully you have a well-stocked pantry with basics such as pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, crackers and rice, and canned goods such as tuna, tomatoes, soups, and a variety of beans and dried legumes. These all have an extended shelf life and also are foods that pack a nutritional punch.
Julie Warner, former chef and local culinary expert, suggests cans and boxes of chicken and beef broth, which are handy if you want to make soup. Other foods to have on hand if you can get them: apples, citrus, squash, carrots, potatoes, onions, hard cheeses and eggs — all last.
Keep it simple. Now isn’t the time to channel your inner Julia Child. Start with quick recipes with just a few ingredients, such as pasta with a simple marinara sauce, either store-bought or made with canned tomatoes. A favorite quickie of mine is simmering a can or two of chopped clams with a little garlic and a splash of white wine, then mixed with fettuccini.
How about that favorite comfort food, mac and cheese? Grilled cheese and tomato soup? Another simple dish: Warm rice mixed with black beans, maybe a vegetable like peas, a little butter and a splash of soy sauce. Hearty soups and chili are also easy and come together quickly.
Double up. When you prep and cook meals, Warner suggests doubling the recipe and freezing half.
Convenience foods. Convenience foods are called that for a reason — they can make things quicker and easier. If you’re going out, pick up a rotisserie chicken, which is incredibly versatile.
Baking. This is also a good time to bake things you normally wouldn’t, like bread. All that calls for is flour, salt, yeast and water. If there are kids at home, let them get involved baking cookies, box brownies and pizza (another easy yeast dough).
Set it and forget it. Put that slow cooker to work. That and the Instant Pot can be your best friends during this period.
No matter how you’re able to get by, try to focus on healthy foods and keep snack foods to a minimum. A delicious homemade meal, no matter how basic or simple, can improve everyone’s mood.