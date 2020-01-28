Roasted Chickpea-Stuffed Pitas

2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin, plus more for garnish

2 Greek whole-wheat pitas, halved

1 large avocado, peeled and pitted

1 tablespoon lime juice

¼ red bell pepper, finely chopped

¼ green bell pepper, finely chopped

¼ small red onion, sliced

½ cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the chickpeas, vegetable oil, pepper and cumin in a medium bowl and toss to coat well. Transfer to a rimmed baking pan and bake 30 minutes or until golden brown, shaking the pan occasionally.

Wrap pitas in foil and place in the oven to warm. Combine avocado and lime juice in a small bowl and lightly mash with a fork.

Stir together bell peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and 1 tablespoon parsley in a medium bowl.

Remove pitas from the oven and fill each with about 2 tablespoons mashed avocado, ¼ cup bell pepper mixture and ¾ cup roasted chickpeas. Garnish with cumin and parsley and serve immediately.

Nutrition facts (per serving): 420 calories, 18g total fat, 2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 0mg cholesterol, 190mg sodium, 57g carbohydrates, 16g dietary fiber, 4g total sugars, 0g added sugars, 13g protein

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com