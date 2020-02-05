Rochester Farmers Markets has announced they are moving to Graham Park this summer.
Vendor members voted on Tuesday to pursue a proposal by Olmsted County to relocate the summer Saturday farmers market to Graham Park — known to many as the Olmsted County Fairgrounds — effective May 2.
“Graham Park has given us a great offer for a long-term solution for the farmers market,” said Paul Schmidt, chairman of the market's location committee, in a press release.
“This move meets our objectives of offering a year-round, consistent place for locals and visitors to find high quality farm products,” Schmidt said.
The proposed site is adjacent to the current winter and Wednesday markets. It allows "improved accessibility, simpler and safer parking, and a view of the iconic Ear of Corn water tower."
In the coming weeks, Rochester Farmers Markets representatives will meet with Olmsted County leaders and other major stakeholders to explore a path forward for this move. They expect to open for the summer market season at 7:30 a.m., May 2.
There will be indoor farmers markets at Graham Park Building 35 — Industrial Hall — from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates: Feb. 8 and 22, March 7 and 21, April 4 and 18.